SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $655,365.50 and approximately $293.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

