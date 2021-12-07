Splintershards Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.75 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $107.80 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,819 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

