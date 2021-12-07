Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,030.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market cap of $3.43 million and $125,030.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

