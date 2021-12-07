Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.61 and last traded at C$58.62, with a volume of 37519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.63.

SII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.58.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$51.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 68.07%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

