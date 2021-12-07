St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

