STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.03

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 1338166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.