StageZero Life Sciences (SZLSF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS: SZLSF) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -173.21% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -2,667.34% -243.40% -113.26%

This is a summary of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 196 717 1176 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 22.61%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -3.54 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $396.38 million $34.77 million 53.57

StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences peers beat StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.