Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha Buys 290,296 Shares

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha bought 290,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Eli Samaha purchased 115,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $888,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00.

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Stagwell Inc has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $10,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

