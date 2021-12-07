StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.19 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $24,617.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00210699 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,791,794 coins and its circulating supply is 8,918,988 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

