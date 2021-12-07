Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to 245.00 at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 315.00 to 245.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$2.93 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.