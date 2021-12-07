Standard Protocol (STND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $835,359.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $835,359.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

