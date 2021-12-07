Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

