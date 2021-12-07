STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $111.42 million and $8.81 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00210141 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

