Step Hero Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 41% lower against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $7.72 million and $805,447.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

