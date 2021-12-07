Stephen Douglass Sells 4,253 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60.

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

