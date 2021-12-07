Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
STPGF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
