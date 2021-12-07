Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

STPGF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

