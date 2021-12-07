Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

