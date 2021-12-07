stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Up 22.9% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.