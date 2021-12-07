stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00059547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08456095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,451.81 or 1.01582728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002679 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

