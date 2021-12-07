Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to C$11.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

SPGYF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. 61,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

