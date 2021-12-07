Stifel Nicolaus Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.12.

Shares of MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.41 and its 200 day moving average is $424.28. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

