Stitch Fix, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

