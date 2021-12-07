STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.06

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.06 ($40.52) and traded as high as €42.77 ($48.06). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €41.87 ($47.04), with a volume of 2,439,551 shares trading hands.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.21 ($48.55).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.06.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.