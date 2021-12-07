Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 7th (ABBV, ACET, ASTL, BHVN, CTRE, FR, FURY, GEI, MRNS, QSR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 7th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL). They issued a buy rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a buy rating. Evercore ISI currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a sell rating. They currently have C$140.00 target price on the stock.

