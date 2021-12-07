Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 7th (ABBV, ACET, ASTL, BHVN, CTRE, FR, FURY, GEI, MRNS, QSR)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 7th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $134.00 target price on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL). They issued a buy rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a buy rating. Evercore ISI currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a sell rating. They currently have C$140.00 target price on the stock.

