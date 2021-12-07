Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 7th (BAB, CARR, DUKE, ESS, HBR, MATD, PAG, PETS, PFGC, PGEN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 7th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 53 ($0.70) price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Petro Matad (LON:MATD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

