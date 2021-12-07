Stock Buyback Program Authorized by ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOL. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

SOL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 2,140,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,441. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last 90 days.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

