Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,665 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 675% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

Photronics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Photronics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 167.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

