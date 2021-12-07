Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,665 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 675% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.
Photronics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Photronics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 167.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.