Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 24,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 2,077 call options.
NYSE MPW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,764. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
