Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 24,135 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 2,077 call options.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,764. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

