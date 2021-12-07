Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,260% compared to the typical daily volume of 832 call options.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

XPOF traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 392,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

