Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 2.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 10,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 161,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791 over the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $9,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

