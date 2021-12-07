StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Acquires $306,250.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.25 per share, for a total transaction of $306,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

