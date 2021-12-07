Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.89. Storm Resources shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,640 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.