Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

