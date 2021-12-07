Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,302,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.87 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

