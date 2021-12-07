Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 7,451 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

