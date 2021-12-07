Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 312.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,021 shares of company stock valued at $171,977,303 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

