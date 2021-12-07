Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 238.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

NYSE D opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.