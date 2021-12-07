Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

