Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 178.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $152.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

