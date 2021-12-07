Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 35,215 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 114,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.