Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

