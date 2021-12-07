Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 142,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

