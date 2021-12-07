Strong (STRONG) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strong has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $476.46 or 0.00945768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

