Student Coin (STC) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.41 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00210448 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

