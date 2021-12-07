SUKU One Day Volume Reaches $6.98 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

