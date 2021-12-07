Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.