Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.