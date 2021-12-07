Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Down 1%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.99 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 1,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 447,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,747,294.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.