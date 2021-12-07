Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as low as $12.25. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 280,988 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

