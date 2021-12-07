SUN (old) (SUN) Price Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

